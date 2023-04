Driver in Fresno survives crash with train, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver survives after being hit by a freight train Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just before 9:00 p.m. they responded to the area of North Avenue and Golden State for a call of a vehicle versus train.

When officers arrived, they found a car with its front end smashed in without a driver.

Authorities are unsure why the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and are actively looking for them.