Image of Spoors provided Tuesday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person charged in the death of a Fresno high school student was booked into Fresno County Jail on Tuesday.

Records from the Fresno County Jail show Lisa Ellen Spoors was arrested at 3:32 p.m. – and booked into jail at 4:11 p.m.

On December 22, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced that charges of murder and DUI were filed against Spoors following the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. Officials add that they left the scene of the crash and returned 20 minutes later.

Officials say Lisa Ellen Spoors was not initially arrested following the incident as police were awaiting the toxicology results.