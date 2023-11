FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man driving a Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a parked car and flipped early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. near Platt near 9th Street in central Fresno. The driver was not taken to the hospital. Officers are investigating this as a possible DUI crash.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.