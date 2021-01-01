Vehicle collides with home in west Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Rescue teams were required to stabilize a house Friday after investigators say a vehicle collided with a house in west Fresno.

Fire crews were able to remove the vehicle from the house, located on Tuolumne and Ila streets near Chandler Airport, Fire Captain Jeffrey Guynn said.

No one was hurt and the driver was arrested. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.