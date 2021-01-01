Vehicle collides with home in west Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Rescue teams were required to stabilize a house Friday after investigators say a vehicle collided with a house in west Fresno.

Fire crews were able to remove the vehicle from the house, located on Tuolumne and Ila streets near Chandler Airport, Fire Captain Jeffrey Guynn said.

No one was hurt and the driver was arrested. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com