MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop in Merced lead to, marijuana, stolen checks, and a firearm, according to the Merced Police Department.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle near 15th and R Street for vehicle code violations on August 9. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Rodrigo Cardenas-Valencia, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Police say Valencia was arrested and, as officers conducted a search of the vehicle, a loaded 45 caliber handgun, 326 grams of marijuana, $6,700, and numerous stolen checks and credit cards were found in the vehicle.

Valencia was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of marijuana for sale, and identity theft.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Merced Police Department’s Officer Garnica at 209-388-7795 or by email at GarnicaL@CityofMerced.org.