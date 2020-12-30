Driver found dead behind the wheel in Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man was found dead in Fresno behind the wheel of a vehicle Tuesday night, according to police.

An officer patrolling nearby reported hearing gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of San Pablo and Minarets avenues, in the Pinedale area of Fresno. The officer found a vehicle struck by gunfire and discovered that the driver had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was not officially identified, but is described as a Hispanic male adult.

According to police, no one in the area reported the incident.

Detectives are working to establish what led to the shooting.