Driver found dead behind the wheel in Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The man police found dead behind the wheel of a car in Fresno was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

He was 20-year-old Logan Morales, of Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, one of their officers heard shots around 10 p.m. – and then discovered Morales a short time afterward in the driver’s seat of a car in the area of San Pablo and Minarets avenues, in the Pinedale area of Fresno.

The officer found a vehicle struck by gunfire and discovered that the driver had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

According to police, no one in the area reported the incident. Detectives continue to work on what led to the shooting.