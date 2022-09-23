FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.
The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout.
According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and flipped, landing in the Save Mart Center’s parking lot.
The man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No word if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.