FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side in a canal Tuesday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

Officers said a driver was going north on Hayes Avenue and did not see the stop sign at Shaw Avenue and crashed into a dry canal around 5:30 a.m.

Two men in the car were transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown, according to police officers.

Officers say DUI is not suspected at this time, but fog in the area may have been a factor.