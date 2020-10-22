Driver flips car after hitting several cars in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver flipped his car and hit multiple vehicles in central Fresno Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Del Mar and Ashlan avenues.

The CHP said a driver started to drive out of control causing his car to flip multiple times and hit several cars.

After the crash, the driver took off police caught up to him near Walmart on Blackstone and Ashlan avenues. He was transported to the hospital with an injured arm.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.