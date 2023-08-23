FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver crashed and flipped a vehicle early Wednesday morning in southeast Fresno.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near McKinley and Chestnut avenues. It appears at least two vehicles were involved. A truck that may have been parked on the side of the road was also damaged.

Officers say when they arrived, the driver of the car or anyone else who may have been in that car had already left the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.