Driver fatally hits man lying in Fresno roadway, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after he was struck by a driver in Fresno on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say a female driver was traveling westbound at around 9:00 p.m. on Jensen, near Maple, when she struck a male subject who was lying in the street. The driver says she did not see him.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The female driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers say there were no signs of intoxication.

The incident remains under investigation.