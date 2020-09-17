Driver escapes fiery rollover crash uninjured east of Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fiery rollover crash shut down Herndon Avenue on Thursday morning east of Clovis Community Hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Herndon and Langley avenues.

The CHP said the driver of a Honda Element was driving east on Herndon Avenue and tried to pass another vehicle when another car was approaching. The driver trying to avoid the oncoming car ending up driving into loose gravel lost control and rolled over causing the Honda to catch fire.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured, according to the CHP.

