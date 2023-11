CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control and was ejected after a solo vehicle crash near Highway 168 and Shaw Avenue Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said they responded to the area around 12:00 p.m. after a driver lost control on the off-ramp and crashed through a fence.

The driver was ejected and was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.