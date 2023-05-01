MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver not wearing a seatbelt who was allegedly under the influence died after rolling their vehicle into an empty irrigation canal, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they respond to a vehicle in a canal at Palm Avenue near Carmellia Avenue in the Los Banos area around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford, was traveling north on Palm Avenue at an unknown rate of speed. The driver appeared to allow the Ford to travel onto the dirt right shoulder. The driver then overcorrected to the left, resulting in the Ford to travel across the northbound lane into the southbound lane of Palm Avenue.

CHP says the driver then made another turning movement to the right, again over-correcting, and traveled back across the northbound lane, back onto the right dirt shoulder. The Ford then rolled into an empty irrigation canal, coming to rest on its wheels, in the canal.

According to investigators, the resulting crash resulted in fatal injuries to the driver. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and the driver was unrestrained at the time of the crash.