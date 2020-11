RIVERDALE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning near Riverdale.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Elder Avenue and 27th Avenue.

The CHP said a man died after the truck he was driving lost control and rolled over.

