FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle died early Thursday morning after CHP officers attempted a traffic stop on Highway 180, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This happened around 2:00 a.m. CHP officers say they attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue that was going more than 85 miles per hour.

Officers say the driver appeared to be slowing down, when he suddenly drove off at a high rate of speed, at times reaching 140 miles per hour.

According to CHP public information officer Mike Salas, officers did not pursue the vehicle but began following.

Salas says officers found the car. It had crashed off Highway 168 and Ashlan Avenue. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Fresno, was ejected from the vehicle.

An officer began life-saving measures and the driver was transported to a local hospital where he later died.