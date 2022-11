FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old man died after he collided with a concrete canal abutment Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 10:00 p.m. a driver was on Ashlan Avenue east of Madsen Avenue when he allowed his vehicle to veer off of the roadway onto the north dirt shoulder and collided with a concrete canal abutment causing the vehicle to be torn apart, ultimately ejecting the driver.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died.