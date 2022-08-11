FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after crashing with a City of Fresno garbage truck Thursday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called to Chestnut and Lane avenues for a report of a two-vehicle crash between a white sedan and a garbage truck.

The sedan was traveling westbound on Lane Avenue at a high-speed rate, when it crashed with the truck, landing in the front yard of a house, authorities say.

According to officers, there were people in the house, and no injuries were reported. The driver of the sedan died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added.

Lane Avenue will be closed for a few hours while the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s name was not released at this time, police say.