FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver crashed into a power pole in central Fresno knocking out power to the area Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. at Blackstone and Shields avenue and took out power to the intersection.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area due to powerlines being down. Authorities say the driver left the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.