Driver crashes into central Fresno school fence after being shot, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Fresno Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near Pleasant and Emerson avenues.

Police said they reserved several 911 calls of shooting and received a call from Community Regional Medical Center of a victim of a shooting that was dropped off.

Authorities said two cars were chasing each other when shots were fired. When officers arrived they said they found shell casings in the area and a car that had crashed into a fence.

Police said the victim was shot, crashed, and ran from the scene through Slater Elementary School, was picked up by someone and then was dropped off at CRMC.

The victim’s injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.