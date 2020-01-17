Driver crashes into a power pole. Over 200 without electricity in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The power is out after a car crashed into a power pole on Jensen between Marks and West Avenues in Fresno County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver ran off after the crash. The car caught fire after the crash but fire crews were able to put it out quickly.

PGE crews are working to repair the pole, more than 200 customers are without power.

