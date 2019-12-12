Driver crashes after fleeing from police in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is in custody after running from police.

Police say they were trying to pull over a man driving a black Camaro near Millbrook and Turner Avenues around midnight when the driver took off, ran a red light and crashed into a car.

Police say officers arrested the driver after he ran after the crash.

Police say two people in the crashed car were taken to the hospital and last listed in stable condition. Two women in the suspect’s car had minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

