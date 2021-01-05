Driver charged with murder following deadly crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver in a fatal crash on Highway 168 and Shields Avenue in Fresno County over the weekend is being charged with murder, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Joey Barron is facing charges following the incident on Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Barron lost control of the vehicle he was driving, allowing it to collide into the dirt embankment along the right shoulder and causing it to overturn. He suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

As well as murder, Barron’s charges include gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug causing great bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury, and driving on a suspended license.

Fresno County District Attorney’s Office also alleges that the defendant has a prior conviction for an alcohol-related driving offense. If convicted of the charges and allegations, Barron faces a sentence of up to 15 years to life in prison.