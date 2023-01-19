FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lisa Spoors, the person accused of allegedly driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on Oct. 4, 2022, was released from jail according to vine records after her attorney cited his client’s financial hardships.

According to records Lisa Spoors was released around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The defendant, 39-year-old Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High Student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr.

Spoors’ defense attorney, Marc Kapetan, argued during Wednesday’s hearing for Spoors’ bail to be reduced due to financial hardships, including $4,000 a semester tuition for Spoors’ Master’s Degree as well as the fact that Spoors was terminated as a graduate teaching associate due to this incident.

Spoors’ preliminary hearing is set for March 2.