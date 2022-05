MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was uninjured in Madera Sunday after her vehicle ended up on its side.

Jacqueline Mancha was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at twice the legal limit, according to Madera police officers. Officers say Mancha hit a tree stump on the side of the road before flipping her car onto its side.

Mancha was not injured in the crash. Officers say they arrested four people for driving under the influence Sunday night and Monday morning.