Driver arrested after short pursuit ends in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A man was arrested Monday morning after a short pursuit ended in Clovis, according to police.

Investigators say Roger Crawford, 60 of Clovis, was arrested around 8:00 a.m. after a hit-and-run collision near Willow and Sierra avenues.

Officer say they attempted to stop Crawford after the crash but that he continued northbound on Willow, failing to stop. 

While traveling northbound on Willow Avenue, police say one of Crawford’s vehicle’s front tires blew out from the damage due to the prior collision, and the pursuit ended near Nees Avenue.

Crawford was taken into custody and booked on charges related to the incident, including driving at 3 times the legal blood alcohol content limit.

