FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of families in Fresno are going to be fed during a Drive-Thru Food Distribution announced by Cargill and the Central California Food Bank (CCFB).

Organizers say 764 turkeys along with beef, non-perishable staples, tortillas, and eggs will be distributed and loaded into neighbor’s cars. The event is set to take place regardless of the forecast, and they plan on distributing food to over 500 families in Fresno.

The CCFB says the food boxes will be distributed free to the community on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out.

The event is taking place Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until the food is depleted.

The event will take place at Cargill located at 3115 S. Fig Ave., in Fresno.