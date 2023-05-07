FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-thru baby shower was held in Fresno Saturday to shower new moms and moms-to-be with helpful gifts VA Central California Healthcare System (VACCHCS) officials announced.

The Women Veteran’s Program says they gifted more than 30 veterans baby gifts at the drive-thru set up at the VA Medical Center.

Officials say the gifts ranged from handmade blankets, diaper bags, hooded towels, baby bottles, and much more with the help of community partners like the Red Cross, Humana, and others.

“This is a way to honor their service and celebrate their new arrival,” said Kim Booze, a registered nurse and Manager of the Women Veterans Program.

VACCHCS says 3,300 women are currently enrolled and anyone seeking information on how to sign up can visit their website.