VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18.

The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on Floral Street.

“This segment of work, from start to finish, is anticipated to take approximately seven days, ground conditions permitting,” says Scott McNamara, Superintendent of California Water Service. Construction will take place during the evening

Although roads will be closed during the construction, sidewalks will remain open.