Drive-by shooting injures 19-year-old in Del Rey, deputies say

DEL REY, California (KSEE) – One person is injured following a drive-by shooting at the Better Buy Market in Del Rey.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, two people were walking near the intersection of Morro and Portola when a small car pulled alongside them. Words were exchanged – followed by gunfire.

Deputies say the 19-year-old victim was struck once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital. It is unclear if the incident was gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

