Drive-by shooting in Fresno puts a man in the hospital, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man was rushed to the hospital Monday after police say he was shot several times in a drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno, according to police.

Officers say it happened just after three outside a home on Dovewood and Valentine avenues. The victim’s injuries are described as serious but he is expected to survive.

According to Fresno Police, the victim was standing in the yard of a home when the drove by and began firing at him. He was struck several times.

Some officers in the police department’s nearby Northwest District office say they heard seven to eight gunshots.

#BREAKING: Fresno Police on scene of a drive by shooting on Dovewood & Valentine Ave in NW Fresno. Man shot several times expected to live. Vehicle description – black four door charger or similar. Call police if you have information. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/RJEHkLOWhN — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) June 2, 2020

No arrests have been made and investigators are working to establish a motive. A vehicle parked nearby was also struck by gunfire.

“If anyone has video in the area we are checking with all the neighbors in an attempt to locate video or witnesses,” said Lt. Jennifer Horsford. “Most so far that we’ve contacted heard the shots but haven’t seen anything.”

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a four-door black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, with three to four people inside.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police.

