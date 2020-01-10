Drive-by in Pixley leaves one man injured, deputies say

PIXLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A drive-by shooting in Pixley leaves one man injured, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Officials were called out to a shooting in the 12000 Block of Avenue 118, just north of Pixley on Thursday afternoon.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital, Tulare Sheriff’s say.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.