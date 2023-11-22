FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several furry friends are dreaming of spending these upcoming holidays with a new family in a warm home. That’s why the Valley Animal Center announced its “Dreaming of a Home for Christmas” campaign.

Officials with the Valley Animal Center say when residents select a dog or cat to adopt, successfully apply, and are approved, adopters can choose a present from under the Christmas tree. Inside, adopters will discover the cost of their adoption fee, which can range anywhere from $0 to $25.

“Of course, our adoption process will remain the same,” Valley Animal Center Marketing Manager Alisia Sanchez said. “We want to make sure every animal is going to a good home, and adopters must understand the responsibilities that come with owning a pet and commit to giving them enough time to grow comfortable in their new home.”

Valley Animal Center officials say they are a strong advocate for the 3-3-3 Rule, an adjustment period designed to help adopters understand that it may take three days, three weeks, or even three months for their adopted pets to feel comfortable in their new homes. The rule helps adopters to know what to expect and offers ways to help them make their pets feel comfortable.

“For some animals,” Sanchez said, “they need more than three months to acclimate. We always want to make sure potential adopters understand that adopting is a lifelong commitment. Our animal care associates will sit with you to discuss what to expect, and you are always welcome to reach out to us for resources.”

Valley Animal Center officials say they offer a membership-based dog park, dog training, pet therapy, and pet grooming on top of the adoption centers and low-cot clinic.

“We understand that life is unpredictable,” Sanchez said, “and we just want to make sure that if you’re faced with having to move, for example, you take the time to find a home that will allow you to take your pet with you. We are prepared to help families stay together, and this holiday season, we just really want to make dreams come true for homeless dogs and cats throughout the Central Valley.”

The “Dreaming of a Home for Christmas” was announced to begin on Saturday, Nov. 25.

During the campaign, officials say the Valley Animal Center will open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The adoption centers close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31, and all departments are closed on Christmas Day. They are located at 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.