FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday, many students will fill the classrooms of some of the first at Fresno city college’s new West Fresno Center.

“It provides the community to dream about the college-going culture students can go in from Gaston Edison to Computec,” said Dean of the center Guminder Sangha.

It took two years to build the state-of-the-art campus.

70 million dollars in funding came from facilities bonds and the other 16 million came from the transformative community college program, which provides funds to disadvantaged communities.

District three Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias, whose district is in west Fresno, says this project should have been done sooner.

“I also find myself convincing folks at the grocery store that this campus will be completed, and their response is to remind me of the dozens of times when projects were started, and promises were made but weren’t delivered on. I hope this project finally proves the city is going in the right direction”, said Arias.

The academic center may be done, but the campus rest is not.

The campus advanced transportation center is still under construction and will open in the fall of next year.

“They will be able to learn certificate and associate degrees from fossil fuels up to high-end fossil fuels hydrogen vehicles and all eclectic vehicles as well,” said Sangha

Fresno City College says it’s not too late to sign up for classes, they say you can still register online.