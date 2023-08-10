FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the cost of living continuously rising it’s getting harder for people to pay rent in the Central Valley.

According to apartmentlist.com, rent in Fresno has gone up by 5.6% in the last seven months.

And the rise in rent is making it hard for people to make ends meet.

“Rent might go up a little more next year because it continues to go up, it doesn’t go down, it’s a bit of a struggle,” said apartment renter Zach Onoro.

According to apartmentlist.com in just the last month rent in Fresno has gone up by 0.6% which is double the national rate.

Adam Goldfarb with Manco Abbot Real Estate Management says his company is doing what it can to keep prices down as everything else goes up.

“I mean every industry has been hit by increases in their expenses their insurance their utilities, expenses for your staff, landscaping, you name it, the cost has gotten passed on to us,” said Goldfarb.

Tyrone Williams CEO of Fresno Housing which helps provide affordable housing for those struggling financially says an increase in rent is not new.

“We’ve seen a really drastic increase in rent over the last four to five years were really at the apex of that rent prices have increased far faster than wages,” said Williams.

Williams says Fresno Housing is developing affordable housing units in the city and across the county to try to meet demands.

And that’s not the only thing Fresno Housing is doing.

“We are issuing housing choice vouchers that are housing assistance for people who can find places to rent across the city and the county,” said Williams.

He says the vouchers ease the burden on low-income renters.

“That allows that tenant to do is pay no more than 30% of what their income is and the housing authority will pay the difference.”

For more information on the requirements to apply for a housing voucher, you can click here.