Dr. Vohra awarded key to the city by Mayor Brand

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — In recognition for his working during the COVID-19 pandemic in Fresno County, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand awarded Dr. Rais Vohra a key to the city during the State of the City address.

For the first time in recent history, the award went to two recipients– interim Fresno County Health officer Dr. Rais Vohra and Fresno County Health Director David Pomaville.

