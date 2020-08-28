Dr. Birx on Immanuel: Schools should ‘follow the local guidelines’

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – In an exclusive interview with CBS47, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the Central Valley continues to be a top concern and gave her take on Immanuel Schools.

“Well first we tell every single school around the country to follow the local guidelines because it’s the individuals on the ground that’s closest to this experience that can help make those decisions,” Birx said when asked about Immanuel Schools defying local state orders.

In Fresno County, that guidance is clear: It’s not safe to open schools yet.

While some parts of California like San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco are doing better with controlling the spread of the virus, Dr. Birx said the Central Valley is not.

“We still have heightened concerns in the Central Valley. We think this represents high community spread. We know that is happening through gatherings, often family and neighborhood gatherings,” she said.

When asked if protests contribute to community spread, Dr. Birx said: “We know any large gatherings can result in in community spread. We do know that outside is safer than inside in all cases.”

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered outside the Fresno Courthouse for the hearing for Immanuel Schools. Most were not wearing masks nor social distancing.

Birx also addressed new CDC guidelines that state people without symptoms may not need to get tested, even it they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

Gov. Newsom said Wedensday that California would not follow those guidelines.

Dr. Birx said the new CDC decision was made looking into the fall, but she added that rigorous testing remains a necessity for the Central Valley.

“We can see the number of tests increasing and those need to also increase in the Central Valley, so we can stop the community spread there,” she said.

