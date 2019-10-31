Dozens of residents evicted without reason from apartment complex in Madera

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 30 families are scrambling to find a place to live before the holidays.

Residents at the Laguna Knolls apartment complex, near Madera and Almond Avenues, received 60-day notices telling them to move out.

They tell us they weren’t given a reason.

Many of the families are renting on a month-to-month lease and we’re told they are the ones being told to leave.

The tenants tell us that new management took over earlier this year and is looking to renovate and increase rent.

But those we spoke with say this is not a reason to kick them out.

Many families have lived at the complex for years and say 60 days is not enough time to find a new place and come up with the money for a new deposit.

“It’s a lot of families that are being impacted because of this situation and it’s difficult for all of us,” says Claudia Garza.

Garza, a mother of four, has lived at the Laguna Knolls apartments for 3 years.

She says she’s never had a problem until now.

Garza, along with dozens of month-to-month tenants were given 60-day notices to move out.

“We’ve been trying to get a hold of management, it’s been kind of complicated, because as soon as he gave those out everybody just went directly at him, so he left,” Garza explained.

This isn’t the only battle Garza is facing, over the summer she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian and colon cancer.

“Stress is not going to help me right now and it just hurts me,” she expressed.

Madera City Councilmember Santos Garcia and Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria are now going to bat for those being forced to move out before the holidays.

“We are actually trying to negotiate with the owners and the management, the property management group to try to at least delay after the holidays so people have time to adjust and maybe look for alternative housing,” says Garcia.

Soria added, “California rural legal assistance was out there trying to figure out and make sure that the tenants know their rights.”

Soria, who is apart of the governor’s Homelessness Regional Task Force says there is a housing crisis in California, especially in the Valley.

“A lot of these families are low income, they can’t afford it and also you have some that are on disability, on fixed income, retired and so they’re struggling to just make ends meet,” says Soria.

She says many are worried that they’re on the verge of being homeless.

Right now, tenants at Laguna Knolls say they are paying about $900 for rent. But Soria says the new owners are looking to increase to $1,200.

“We are hearing that this big increase maybe an unintended consequence of a new policy that is going to go into place that the governor just signed up a few weeks ago that would cap rent increases by 5%, that will go into effect in January, so we’re trying to get to the bottom of it to see if this is the case,” Soria says.

We reached out to the management on site but they did not want to comment. We were told many of the tenants are going to show up at the next Madera City Council meeting on Nov. 6 hoping that they will be able to help.

