Dozens of residents and staff at Westmont senior living center received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Sunday was a day of hope for dozens of residents and staff at Westmont of Fresno senior living center, as they received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

“I’m glad we’re able to get this soon, so go for it,” said Bob Ebel, a resident at Westmont of Fresno.

The 81-year-old says it’s been tough not being able to see family during the pandemic.

He hopes getting the vaccine will lead back some kind of normalcy.

“It’s been a long hassle of a year let me tell you, but we’re all adapting and we’re hoping that this is going to be the beginning of the end,” Ebel said.

With around 92 residents and 68 employees, staff says the majority opted to get the vaccine.

“We’re very excited about this, a lot of work has gone into it, we’ve been very fortunate to partner with CVS pharmacies and a few other local pharmacies in the area,” said Nancy Anderson, community relations director for Westmont of Fresno.

Residents and staff will receive their second dose of the vaccine in three weeks.

“This is definitely a first sign of hope to getting a handle on the COVID-19 virus,” Anderson said.