FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After closing abruptly the first week of 2024, dozens lined up outside the TGI Fridays off of Herndon Avenue and First Street in Fresno to try to get their hands on anything from plates and glassware to to-go trays and high chairs that the business was giving away.

This comes just days after the restaurant chain announced its abrupt closure on Tuesday.

“Early bird gets the worm, slim pickings, even though there’s a big line of people here including myself, I was thinking yeah I’m gonna get something,” said Joe Martinez, who waited in line Thursday morning.

Others, like Cassandra Asanuma, waited in line with her kids, wanting something to commemorate the restaurant.

“We were really sad because this was a place my husband and I would go before we had children, and it was always fun and it was always welcoming, the staff became family members,” she said. “It was just sad to hear how it came and how it closed and what they did to the employees in the process.”

The closure leaves around 40 staff members in total without a job. The chain’s corporate office says this closure is one of 36 closures across the country of “underperforming restaurants.”

The closure leaves central California without a TGI Fridays and leaves Suzanne Soto, a manager at next-door Roxanne’s Birkenstocks, without an anchor store in her store’s shopping center.

“When someone calls we say, we’re right next to the only TGI Fridays in town, so I’m not quite sure what we’re gonna say after that,” Soto said.

Soto says when she heard about the closure she was devastated for the employees. For her, it came as a shock, as TGI Friday’s was always very involved in the shopping center and the community. She says Roxanne’s Birkenstocks has been open for 44 years, and TGI Friday’s opened one year earlier, and the two had been growing together.

Soto says while the shopping center should be getting a few new smaller restaurants soon, a big name like TGI Fridays drew shoppers to her, and the other businesses in the center.

“We had a lot of walk-in traffic they saw our window, they said hey I didn’t know you were here,” Soto said.

At this point, no information has been released on how quickly a new business could move into this space.