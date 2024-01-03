FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Many people waited outside of Targets in Fresno early Wednesday morning to get their hands on the new Stanley Cup collaboration with Starbucks.

Some say they waited as early as 4 a.m. Stores in Fresno opened at 8 a.m. and cup buyers patiently waited until the doors opened to see if they could get their hands on the desired cup.

The cost of the Pink Stanley Cup at Target locations was $49.95.

Courtesy: Chelsea Ayala

On Dec. 31, 2023, Target launched their Stanley Cup Valentine’s Day collaboration, and had cups in pink and red, to celebrate Galentine’s Day. Target says it refers to the date celebrating female friendship.

According to Target stores, the cups that were in the Valentine’s Day collaboration are sold out.

The holiday collection of the Stanley and Starbucks collection was released in November 2023 and sold out within less than five minutes. However, that did not stop customers from waiting to get the new cup.

Those who got in line early for the Pink Stanley Cup, Starbucks Collaboration, received a ticket that guaranteed they would receive a cup. However, some people were not able to receive a ticket if they did not show up in line early enough.

Target located in Marketplace at El Paseo Shopping Center in Fresno Target located on Shaw and West in Fresno

The cup can be found on reselling apps, running for about almost $200 on eBay.