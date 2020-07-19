Dozens in northeast Fresno petition to recall Gov. Newsom’s order

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –Dozens gathered in northeast Fresno to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent order Saturday.

“Newsom accuses Trump of being a dictator, I don’t see Trump over here telling the state what to do, but we vote stuff in and Newsom just reverses all of it so Newsom is the dictator,” Molly said.

Molly is just one of many at the rally on Shepard and Cedar Avenues upset over Newsom’s recent order to delay school opening of in-person classes, as well as closing down in-door operations for several businesses in the Valley.

“We’re seeing small businesses to close up, people’s livelihoods are hurt, we just want equal rights, allow small businesses the same opportunities and rights that these big box stores have,” Molly said.

Despite state and city mandatory mask requirements, Molly was just one of a few at the rally following those rules.

She believes the virus is being politicized.

“If you’re sick stay home but if you’re healthy, I don’t see why you should have all your rights stripped from you,” she said.

While the majority was supporting President Trump, two young women wanted to make their voices heard, too.

“We decided that you know we should stand for what we believe in too, so that’s why I’m out here, I think that healthcare workers need to be respected by wearing masks, I think when you wear a mask you’re not just protecting you but others and I think that’s extremely important,” said Leah Davis.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.