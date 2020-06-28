Dozens gathered to place Black Lives Matter signs after being torn from Visalia highschool

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) — On Saturday, dozens gathered to replace the signs that were torn down earlier in the week by a group of women. Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs cover the fence of a Visalia high school.

Organizers say even though the women tore down the signs they forgive them and hope that they will take the time to learn more about the importance of this movement.

Many braved the heat to make signs to replace those that were torn off this fence at El Diamante High School.

“I think after the signs have been continuously pulled down, and students’ voices and community’s voice were silenced, we’re tired,” said Michael Mori, one of the organizers.

Because of that, Mori and his wife Leila say they made some phone calls and dozens not only showed up to help make the hundreds of signs but also lined the sidewalk to show support.

“It’s like I live here too, so no you’re not going to make me be quiet, you take them down, I’ll put them up every day,” said Nefertiri DelosSantos, a Visalia resident.

Mori, a former teacher at the high school, says more needs to be done for the students of color in the Visalia Unified School District.

“Students want to see themselves in the curriculum, they want to learn about black authors, Palestinians authors, indigenous authors, not just Eurocentric curriculum and we want to see teachers and staff trained in anti-racism and we want to see them held accountable,” Mori said.

The Tulare County of Office of Education confirmed one woman seen in the video is a part-time temporary employee and they are investigating her actions during this incident.

Leila says even though what these women did was wrong, she forgives them.

“Those women have acted like a catalyst and have only made this movement even stronger, and because of that I thank them, and if they want to come and educate themselves they are more than welcome to because they are forgiven and we are willing to work with people and hear them because people just want to be heard,” she said.

Organizers say they plan on holding more protests in the coming week.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.