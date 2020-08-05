Dozens gather to remember expectant mother killed in northwest Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno community continued to mourn the death of a young mother-to-be Tuesday.

Autum Frank was walking near Marks and Swift Avenue Sunday night when the 19-year-old, who was seven months pregnant, was killed in a hit-and-run.

Dozens of people gathered at a park down the street to remember her with a candlelight vigil.

“We were best friends when we were little. She was my best friend,” said her younger sister.

The night was a stop on the long road to healing for family and friends.

“Just to celebrate Autum. To let her memory be positive, to be able to have the time to come together and just be able to lean on each other,” her aunt, Rebecca Bejarano, said.

Her life was cut short Sunday. According to Fresno Police, Kenneth Carter was behind the wheel of a vehicle that stuck Frank while she was crossing the street, killing her and her unborn daughter. They say he left the scene and called shortly afterward to turn himself in, saying he thought he hit an animal.

“Her and Alex were just amazing. Amazing. They were going to be amazing parents. Amazing parents.” her mother said.

Other loved ones spoke out, hoping this loss can prevent another.

“Remember this. If you guys want to speed, remember this day OK? Remember someone will lose a family member because of your carelessness,” one woman said.

Family members said they appreciate the outpouring of support, love and prayers during this dark time.

“It’s awesome. It just shows. This is only a quarter of everyone who knew her and loved her,” Bejarano said.

A link to the family’s GoFundMe can be found here.

