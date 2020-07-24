Dozens gather in Madera for candlelight vigil honoring Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — Dozens of people attended a vigil honoring Thaddeus Sran just hours after police announced they had found the body of a toddler they believe to be him Thursday.

Pictures of Thaddeus, lit candles, and Spider-Man were part of a display lovingly arranged in Courthouse Park by people who never met the boy.

“I will never get to see that smile, I never knew I loved somebody that I didn’t even know,” Victoria Castaneda said.

Castaneda is part of a group who last week vowed to keep searching until Thaddeus was brought home.

“I was holding on strong, everything was going well. I was emotionally intact because I needed to be kind of strong for them, and so today, they’re kind of my strength because I just finally broke down,” Jessica Gonzales another group member said.

The women are all mothers themselves. They asked the dozens in attendance to sign posters to be given to the boy’s family.

“It’s devastating. I don’t think you could compare anything to this. I’m not even a part of the family but I could only imagine what they’re going through,” Castaneda said.

The group who never gave up hope, is now saying this too is not the end.

“It’s not even a little bit of closure because he has yet to get justice,” Gonzales said.

Police have not positively identified the body found as Thaddeus’. They are hoping to release more information in the coming days.

