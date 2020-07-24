KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Dozens gather in Madera for candlelight vigil honoring Thaddeus Sran

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — Dozens of people attended a vigil honoring Thaddeus Sran just hours after police announced they had found the body of a toddler they believe to be him Thursday.

Pictures of Thaddeus, lit candles, and Spider-Man were part of a display lovingly arranged in Courthouse Park by people who never met the boy.

“I will never get to see that smile, I never knew I loved somebody that I didn’t even know,” Victoria Castaneda said.

Castaneda is part of a group who last week vowed to keep searching until Thaddeus was brought home.

“I was holding on strong, everything was going well. I was emotionally intact because I needed to be kind of strong for them, and so today, they’re kind of my strength because I just finally broke down,” Jessica Gonzales another group member said.

The women are all mothers themselves. They asked the dozens in attendance to sign posters to be given to the boy’s family.

“It’s devastating. I don’t think you could compare anything to this. I’m not even a part of the family but I could only imagine what they’re going through,” Castaneda said.

The group who never gave up hope, is now saying this too is not the end.

“It’s not even a little bit of closure because he has yet to get justice,” Gonzales said.

Police have not positively identified the body found as Thaddeus’. They are hoping to release more information in the coming days.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.