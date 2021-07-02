Downtown’s buildings are the new canvas for this Fresno artist

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – ArtHop’s return to Fresno this week also heralded an opportunity to showcase local artists at alternative venues across the city.

Muralist Eric Olage, who also goes by Drane, displays his work on the sides of buildings. He recently finished two paintings in Downtown Fresno behind One Putt Broadcasting, depicting Mick Jagger and Janis Joplin.

While Drane’s work isn’t for sale, he says ArtHop does provide an opportunity for local artists to make a little extra cash.

“It’s vital – especially a lot of people in here their art is part of their income,” said Eric Olage. “Everybody knows you can’t necessarily rely on it but if you’re good, you should be able to make some kind of money. If you’re dedicated and love what you do, it comes through.”

The next ArtHop is set for July 15.