Downtown Fresno’s Zack’s Brewing Company closing after two years

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Zack’s Brewing Company in Downtown Fresno is closing after two years, the owners announced on Facebook Monday.

The brewery is currently located at 712 Fulton Street.

“While we do not know what the future holds for Zack’s, we do know that our passion for craft beer will never be extinguished.”

Zack’s Brewing Company says they will be open for to go orders this Thursday through Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Purchases can also be made online for pick up – or for anyone to stop by in person to order.