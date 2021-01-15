Downtown Fresno post office to close early Saturday due to ‘possible civil event’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Civic Center Fresno Post Office in downtown Fresno will close early on Saturday due to the potential for a “possible civil event,” the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday.

The post office, located at 855 M Street, Suite 190, across the street from the Fresno Convention Center, will close lobby access at 10 a.m, said spokeswoman Meiko S. Patton. The location will resume normal operations on Monday.

The Postal Service said a post office in downtown Sacramento will also close for the same reason.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com