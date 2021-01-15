Downtown Fresno post office to close early Saturday due to ‘possible civil event’

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Civic Center Fresno Post Office in downtown Fresno will close early on Saturday due to the potential for a “possible civil event,” the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday.

The post office, located at 855 M Street, Suite 190, across the street from the Fresno Convention Center, will close lobby access at 10 a.m, said spokeswoman Meiko S. Patton. The location will resume normal operations on Monday.

The Postal Service said a post office in downtown Sacramento will also close for the same reason.