Downtown Fresno hosts first New Year’s Eve block party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- This New Year’s Eve, Fulton street in Downtown Fresno will be filled with food vendors, music, and excitement for its first annual Fresno Street Eats New Years Eve Block Party.

The event takes place on Fulton and Inyo streets and features a variety of food trucks, arts and craft vendors, music, and more.

This year, the event is back at full capacity. However, organizers are urging visitors to respect COVID guidelines within each brewery.

Organizers are asking partygoers to be smart about COVID safety and to respect the guidelines of each brewery they visit.

The block party will start at 5 p.m. and end at 11 p.m., however, visitors can continue to celebrate at the brewery of their choice.

